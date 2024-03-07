Fixture: Ajax vs Aston Villa

Competition: Europa Conference League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has selected his starting side and substitutes to play Dutch giants Ajax in the Europa Conference League this evening.

Emery is keen for his Villa side to make progress in Europe and has pedigree for leading teams to success in European competition.

They face a tough test tonight though against an Ajax side boasting former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson.

Ajax played out a 2-0 win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie in their last outing, while Aston Villa beat Luton Town 3-2 in the Premier League.

Emiliano Martinez slots into goal for Aston Villa tonight, while at the back Emery picks Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Clement Lenglet and Lucas Digne.

Midfield sees Aston Villa go with Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz and Tim Iroegbunam, while Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers support Ollie Watkins.

Emery can look to the bench if changes are needed and his options tonight include John McGinn and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Aston Villa Team vs Ajax

Martinez, Pau, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne, Luiz, Diaby, Iroegbunam, Rogers, Tielemans, Watkins

Substitutes: Olsen, Guaci, Cash, Carlos, McGinn, Moreno, Zanilo, Bailey, Kesler-Hayden, Kellyman