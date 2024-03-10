Charlie Adam believes that matchday 35 in the Premier League could be crucial towards deciding if Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City will win the title.

With Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Anfield against Manchester City on Sunday, the top three in the league table are separated by just a single point.

Arsenal lead the way, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, with Manchester City just a point behind.

Already thoughts are turning towards each side’s respective run-in and how many points they might be able to pick up.

Former Premier League star Adam has looked at the run-ins and feels that matchday 35, which sees all the three teams play away from home, will be absolutely crucial.

“I think matchday 35 is going to be crucial; Arsenal away to Tottenham, Liverpool away to West Ham and Manchester City away to Nottingham Forest”, Adam said on LFC TV post match.

“They are three tough away games.

“Forest will be still fighting, West Ham will still be trying to get into Europe and Tottenham will be looking to try and get into the Champions League.

“Home games will take care of themselves, it’s the away games that will be crucial”, the former Liverpool midfielder added.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are still involved in the Champions League, while Liverpool are fighting in the Europa League.