Arsenal goalkeeping target Diant Ramaj has insisted that he will not allow himself to get distracted by the speculation over his future at Ajax.

The 22-year-old Ajax goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Arsenal know they could lose Aaron Ramsdale in the next window and Ramaj is one of the goalkeepers the club are tracking as a potential replacement for the English shot-stopper.

Ramaj is aware of the speculation over his future with interest from the Premier League and admitted that he takes it as a compliment for the form he has shown at Ajax.

However, he is certain about not getting distracted by it and stressed the need to keep his focus while his agents continue to deal with any real interest in him.

Asked about the interest from the Premier League, Ramaj told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I have heard that too, yes.

“I see things like that as feedback for my work here. I see the fact that big clubs are showing an interest as a compliment.

“I will continue to work on everything as I am doing now. I won’t let myself get fooled, I will just stay calm and improve on details.

“That’s in my head and I am not too busy with other things.

“That’s the work for my agents.”

The goalkeeper insisted that he is not afraid of a challenge abroad but is keen to continue to do well at Ajax and let the future take its own course.

“I am not afraid of anything because I know what I can do and I know what others can do.

“I just want to do my best here and let’s see what the future brings.”