Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman is attracting interest from League One sides ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The shot-stopper is currently on loan in League Two at Danny Cowley’s Colchester United side.

Goodman’s performances for Colchester have turned heads and his impact in the fourth tier has been noted.

Now the Palace starlet has emerged as a target for clubs in League One as they plan for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction another loan move for Goodman as long as the club is the right one.

Wherever the Eagles choose to send the 20-year-old goalkeeper they will want to make sure he is playing on a regular basis.

Goodman has so far clocked up 35 appearances in League Two for Colchester, with four clean sheets kept in the process.



The goalkeeper has yet to make a senior appearance for Crystal Palace, but has turned out at Under-21s level.