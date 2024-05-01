Crystal Palace have put an enquiry for Juventus winger Filip Kostic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Palace are already looking ahead to the summer and are keen to do some early work before the transfer window opens.

The club are pushing to make sure that they can properly back new manager Oliver Glasner in the market and adequately strengthen their squad.

The Crystal Palace manager has his own preferences as well and he is looking at one of his former Eintracht Frankfurt stars.

According to the Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Palace have put an enquiry into the possibility of signing Kostic.

The winger was a massive player for Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt and was instrumental in them winning the Europa League in 2022.

The 31-year-old has been an important part of the Juventus squad this season but the club are open to letting him go.

The Serie A giants are prepared to sell the Serbian if they receive offers in the region of €10m.

Reuniting with Glasner could appeal to Kostic.