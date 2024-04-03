Former Derby County star Shaun Barker is confident that Corey Blackett-Taylor has come to the fray now, but he is not the only player to have hit form at the right time.

After showing sparks of form in the 1-0 win over Blackpool on 29th March, Blackett-Taylor was also good against Portsmouth.

He made the occasion even more special by setting up Joe Ward’s opener in the 2-2 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Barker was impressed with what he saw from the 26-year-old and believes that Blackett-Taylor has now come to the fray after joining the club in January.

“I thought we saw enough of that Blackpool to get a little excited to see the real Corey Blackett-Taylor”, Barker said on RamsTV.

“We have mentioned before some players finding it a little bit more difficult to find the rhythm at new clubs whether that is through injury or whether it is just through resettling or whether it is being consistent with your performances.

“But I thought today there were two or three moments where his pace was electric, his ability to get past the players, especially in the tight areas was really bright.

“So, just having the ability to step inside, drive forward, his pace to get past three or four players was something special.

“So, yes we have seen him come to the fray now in terms of the performances we are looking at.”

However, the winger is not the only one to have hit form, Barker believes and that, he says is the best thing right now.

“We are looking at Wardy putting up performances, Kane Wilson in the deeper position putting in performances.

“So, all in all we are hitting form at the right time for certain players.”

Derby have used Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in attack in their last five games but the player is yet to find the back of the net in that role.

Barker believes that Blackett-Taylor with the form he is in, will help him in his attempt.

“When Nathaniel Mendez-Laing hasn’t got the goals we are looking at this as a step forward and Cory Blackett-Taylor in the first half of the season got his assists, got his goals can he help Mendes Laing from now until the end of the season?”

The draw against Portsmouth has helped Derby’s cause as they have now built a four-point lead in second.