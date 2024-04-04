Juventus have joined the race for the signature of Manchester United tracked Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye ahead of the summer.

Barcelona signed the youngster from NK Kustosija last year and has made 25 appearances for the reserve side this season.

He is yet to make his debut for the senior team but he has emerged on the radar of several clubs ahead of the summer.

Manchester United are amongst the teams who are interested in snaring him away from Barcelona at the end of the season.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have also joined the long queue of suitors for Faye.

The Serie A giants have been left impressed with what they have seen of the young centre-back.

The club are now considering making an offer to sign him in the summer transfer window.

He has a €400m release clause in his contract but Barcelona are expected to accept offers in the region of €15m to €20m.

It has been claimed Faye is currently on a contract worth €80,000 to €100,000 per year at Barcelona.