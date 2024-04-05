AC Milan want to speed up their swoop for Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee in order to ‘anticipate the competition’ from the Premier League for the Bologna man.

The 22-year-old striker has shown his ability in front of goal for Bologna this season, finding the back of the net ten times in 28 Serie A matches.

Bologna could well lose Zirkzee in the summer and the ex-Bayern Munich attacker is a wanted man.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United, two sides expected to be in the market for attackers in the summer, has been repeatedly linked with Zirkzee.

However, they face competition from Serie A where AC Milan are interested in signing the Dutchman.

Now AC Milan are stepping up talks with Bologna to ‘anticipate the competition’ from the Premier League, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Zirkzee is their main transfer target for the summer and there is confidence that personal terms with the player can be agreed soon.

AC Milan are in touch with Zirkzee’s camp and are selling the benefits of their client staying in Serie A, where he is flourishing.

Whether Zirkzee can resist the lure of the Premier League however is unclear.