Out of favour Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has interest from no fewer than three Italian clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Swede has failed to win over boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and has seen his game time severely limited as a result.

He was expected to move to Italy in the winter transfer window as Lecce sought to snap him up, but injuries at Celtic derailed the move.

The situation is likely to be different this coming summer though and already Lagerbielke has interest.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Lagerbielke is wanted by three Italian clubs.

Despite his struggles at Celtic, Lagerbielke remains a defender who has admirers and will not be short of options to leave Parkhead.

It could be good news for Celtic as they seek to recoup what they paid to sign the Swede.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped by Sweden at international level, was signed by Celtic from Elfsborg.

Elfsborg coach Jimmy Thelin has been strongly linked with the Aberdeen job.