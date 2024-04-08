Newcastle United are showing an interest in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and are weighing up tabling an offer for him in the summer transfer window.

The Italian winger will be entering the final year of his contract at Juventus at the end of the season.

Juventus are intending to offer him a new deal, but are prepared to sell him in the summer if fresh terms do not get agreed upon in the coming months.

Chiesa has been linked with a move to the Premier League with several clubs said to be interested in signing him.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Newcastle are amongst the teams showing an interest in the Italy international.

Eddie Howe is looking ahead to a big window and is keen to add experience to his squad in the summer.

A wide forward is on the club’s agenda and Chiesa is a player the Newcastle boss is considering ahead of the window.

Newcastle could firm up their interest in him and table an offer for the Juventus star in the coming months.