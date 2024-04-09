The agent of Aston Villa target Mario Hermoso has claimed that it is not guaranteed that the defender will leave Atletico Madrid in the summer, but conceded that at the moment he is some way away from reaching an agreement over a new contract.

Hermoso will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is largely expected to move on from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old defender is wanted at several clubs in the Premier League but Aston Villa are reportedly in pole position to take the centre-back to the Midlands in the summer transfer window.

Inaki Espizua, the player’s agent, claimed that it is not a certainty that Hermoso will leave Atletico Madrid but conceded that for the moment there is some distance between the defender and the club when it comes to agreeing on a new contract.

He stressed that the centre-back wants to play in a top league going forward and is waiting for the right project and offer on his table ahead of the end of the season.

Espizua told CN24TV (via Tutto Mercato): “He is a player who is doing very well and who has grown a lot in these five years in Madrid, now he is finishing his contract with Atletico Madrid.

“It’s not a given that he will go and play elsewhere, but when you sign a contract there must be a common project and at the moment, we are far from a renewal with Atletico Madrid.

“Mario wants to play in a major league, he doesn’t want to discard any options.

“He wants to play for important goals, we will evaluate any project that may come for the next few years and this is the player’s aspiration.”

For the moment, it seems unlikely that Hermoso will sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid and he will have no shortage of options this summer.