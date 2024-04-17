Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that he saw last night why Manchester City got rid of Joao Cancelo.

The Manchester City loanee was guilty of conceding a penalty in the 61st minute of Barcelona’s 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain as he brought Ousmane Dembele down inside the box, helping the visitors to capitalise.

Burley was critical of Cancelo’s performance and he thought was awful in his awareness of the situation along with also being poor in his decision making.

The performance against PSG, Burley believes, shows just why Manchester City took the decision to get rid of Cancelo.

“Saw first-hand last night why Man City got rid of Cancelo”, Burley wrote on X.

Praising the Portuguese’s technical ability, Burley added: “Great technical player on the ball, awful awareness and decision-making defensively.”

His loan at Barcelona is Cancelo’s second spell away from the Etihad Stadium after having spent the second half of last season at German club Bayern Munich.

Cancelo’s future beyond the loan is unclear as he looks to have no future back at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.