A high-profile mystery name is under consideration at Chelsea as they look to finalise the appointment of a new manager by the end of next week, according to Sky Sports News.

Chelsea are in the market for a new manager after they decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week.

Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank are some of the names Chelsea are looking at as they seek to bring in a new boss.

Sebastian Hoeness and Roberto De Zerbi are also being looked at as potential managers at Stamford Bridge.

However, it has been claimed that Chelsea are also considering a mystery high-profile name at this stage of their search for a new manager.

The name is yet to be revealed but Chelsea are keen to make sure that they consider several options.

The Blues are looking to bring in a young manager who will play progressive football and adapt to the club’s structure.

Chelsea are expecting to finalise the appointment of a new manager by the end of next week.