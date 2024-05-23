Newcastle United are wary of missing out on signing Manchester United target Michael Olise this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are prioritising signing a right-winger this summer as part of their transfer plans.

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is a top target for the club and they are plotting trying to snare him away from the Hammers this summer.

They have other players on their wish list as well with Crystal Palace winger Olise also admired by the Newcastle recruitment team.

However, they are wary of more clubs being interested in snaring the winger away from Selhurst Park this summer.

He is a top target for Manchester United as well who have been working behind the scenes on a deal for the Crystal Palace winger for a while.

Newcastle are afraid that they will eventually miss out on signing him due to interest from other top clubs.

Olise has a release clause in his Crystal Palace contract but for the moment, the winger is yet to decide whether he wants to leave the Eagles this summer.