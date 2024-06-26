Arsenal transfer target Serhou Guirassy is set to join Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart after the German club decided to trigger his release clause.

The 28-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with multiple clubs showing keen interest in him over time.

However, the player has so far stayed put at Stuttgart, finishing the Bundesliga season with 28 goals in 28 league matches, just behind Harry Kane.

Arsenal have been hot on his heels and it was recently suggested Dortmund fear the Gunners in the race.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Borussia Dortmund have now stolen a march over them and are set to seal a deal.

The deal is being held up by some financial details that have to be clarified between the player and his new club.

Arsenal have been looking to add a striker to their ranks this season and have looked at multiple targets.

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has also been a name that has been linked with the Gunners and it appears that Guirassy, barring a late turnaround, is off the table.