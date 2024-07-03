Celtic have approached Championship outfit Norwich City to sign Adam Idah on a permanent basis, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old centre forward joined the Bhoys on loan in the second half of last season from Norwich after struggling to make a big impact at Carrow Road.

Idah bagged eight goals in 15 league appearances and helped the Scottish giants lift the league title.

The Irish striker returned to Norwich after the expiration of his loan at Celtic and there have been question marks over whether the Bhoys would go back for him.

Idah’s performances last season impressed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and he is keen to add him to his squad.

Now Celtic have made a move to sign the centre forward from Norwich on a permanent transfer.

It is unclear what level of fee Celtic have offered to Idah to get the deal done.

Idah is thought to be keen to return to Celtic Park.

Now all eyes will be on Celtic to see whether they will be able to strike a deal with the Championship side to take Idah back to Parkhead this summer.