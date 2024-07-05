Leeds United have not shown any concrete interest in signing former Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare on a free transfer despite reports linking him with a move, according to LeedsLive.

O’Hare is a free agent after leaving Coventry City at the end of June following the expiration of his contract.

Multiple clubs have been linked with moves for O’Hare, including the likes of Southampton and West Ham, but he remains a free agent.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have also been mooted as a potential destination for the attacking midfielder in some quarters.

There is though little sign that Leeds are looking to bring O’Hare to Elland Road.

The 26-year-old has all-important Championship experience to boast of, having played 137 matches in the division and he played in both Coventry’s games with Leeds last term.

As a free agent, O’Hare is sure to have offers on his table when he considers his next move.

He finished last season with 14 goal contributions in 36 matches overall for Mark Robins’ team.