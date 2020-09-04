Chelsea want Conor Gallagher to sign a new contract before he completes his loan move to Crystal Palace, according to the Sun.

The midfielder had loan spells at Charlton and Swansea last season and Chelsea are prepared to loan him out again this summer.

The Blues want him to play in the Premier League next season and a deal has been mooted for him to join Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Gallagher completed a medical with Crystal Palace last weekend, but he is yet to complete all the formalities of his move to Selhurst Park.

It has been claimed Chelsea are waiting for him to sign a new deal before he can complete the loan move to Crystal Palace.

His current deal runs until 2022 and Chelsea want it to be extended.

Chelsea want to secure their investment in Gallagher before he is allowed to join Crystal Palace on loan this summer.

It remains to be seen when Gallagher might put pen to paper.

Gallagher’s arrival will be part of Crystal Palace’s plans to sign young players this summer in order to bring down the average age of Roy Hodgson’s side.