Newcastle United’s move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is not done yet, with clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United still circling, according to The Sun.

The 26-year-old has refused the chance to become one of Fulham’s highest earners and will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Clubs have been alerted to the situation and efforts are being made both in England and outside to get Adarabioyo to agree a move.

It has been claimed that Newcastle United had moved ahead in the race to sign Adarabioyo having held talks with his representatives, with a deal close.

However, contrary to those claims, a deal for Adarabioyo is not done yet.

Fellow Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Manchester United still remain keen, as are Italian giants AC Milan.

It now remains to be seen what decision the Manchester City academy graduate takes regarding his future.

In an injury-plagued season, Adarabioyo has managed to feature in 20 league games for Fulham.

His contractual status makes him an attractive target for the summer.