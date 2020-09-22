Leeds United are mulling over a move for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, with the club’s links with him credible, according to The Athletic.

Having already added to their attacking options with Spanish forward Rodrigo and defensive arsenal in German centre-back Robin Koch, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are yet to bring in a new recruit to their midfield this summer.

The Whites have been linked with moves for Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler and Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul, but are yet to make any significant headway in their search.

The Yorkshire giants’ efforts to bring in De Paul have hit a brick wall as they are not willing to match Udinese’s £35m valuation of the player.

However, Leeds are claimed to have identified Atalanta’s Ukrainian midfielder Malinovskyi as a viable option to give chase to before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

The midfielder is valued at £20m by the Serie A outfit and Leeds are mulling over a potential swoop for him.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2019/20 campaign for Atalanta, where he scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 44 games across all competitions

Malinovskyi’s contract at Atalanta runs through until the summer of 2024 and he joined the club from Belgian side Genk only last summer.