Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo could wait to see which clubs get European football before taking a decision on his next team, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The defender will not be signing a new contract with Fulham and will be leaving Craven Cottage on a free transfer this summer.

A host of clubs in the Premier League such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on Adarabioyo.

Newcastle remain interested in him and are still in talks with the defender, but he has not made a decision on his future yet.

It has been claimed the centre-back could wait to see which of his suitors secure European football for next season.

The defender wants to play in Europe next season and some of his suitors are still waiting to qualify for European football.

Adarabioyo wants to wait and take a call rather than make a decision now on his next club.

His contract situation has made him a valuable commodity in a market where clubs are concerned about breaking the Premier League’s PSR guidelines.