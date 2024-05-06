Bayern Munich are not the only club looking at Erik ten Hag with another two teams considering getting their hands on the Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has been under the scanner since new management took charge of the club earlier this year.

Results and performances have not been good enough and there are question marks on whether the new technical team will continue with the Dutchman next season.

However, there are now suggestions that Bayern Munich want him and the German champions have already been in contact with the agent of the Manchester United boss.

And according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), two more clubs have their eyes on Ten Hag other than Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman would have a few options on his table if Manchester United want to part ways with him in the summer.

With as many as three clubs chasing him, it could mean Manchester United might not need to pay him off if he is to leave at the end of the season.

Ten Hag has had no talks with any club personally and wants to focus on finishing the season strongly at Old Trafford.

His preference is to stay at Manchester United where he still has a year left on the contract he signed in 2022.