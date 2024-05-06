The details of Julen Lopetegui’s draft contract agreement with West Ham United have emerged.

A deal is in place between West Ham and the Spaniard for him to become the next manager at the London Stadium.

The move is expected to be finalised this week with David Moyes moving on from the club at the end of the season.

He is yet to sign the contract but a draft agreement has already been agreed upon between the Hammers and Lopetegui.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lopetegui will be signing a two-year contract with an option of a third year.

The extension would be triggered if West Ham qualify for Europe in the first two years of the Spaniard’s contract.

Once he signs the deal, Lopetegui will be earning €4m per year at West Ham as per the deal between the two sides.

It’s more than the €3.2m contract he agreed with AC Milan last month before the Serie A giants backed out of the deal.