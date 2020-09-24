Tottenham Hotspur are only prepared to pay half of the amount that Inter are asking for Milan Skriniar, according to Sky Sports (10:33).

Spurs have held talks with the player’s representatives this week and the defender has given his consent to a move to the north London club in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham have held initial negotiations with Inter and the club are working on getting a deal done to take Skriniar to the Premier League before next month’s deadline.

But for the moment the two clubs are far from agreeing on a fee and both clubs value the player at vastly different figures.

While Inter have made it clear that they want €60m for the 25-year-old centre-back, Spurs are in no mood to pay such a figure to sign a defender in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are only prepared to pay 50 per cent of the money Inter are demanding for the player at the moment.

Skriniar is a top target for Tottenham, but they do not want to pay such big figures for a defender, especially as they still want to sign a striker in the ongoing window.

Tottenham are hopeful that they will be able to convince Inter to accept a lower figure for Skriniar, especially as Antonio Conte wants to sell him to fund incoming transfers at the San Siro.