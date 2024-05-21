Newcastle United are in constant contact with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they plot to sign him this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a goalkeeper this summer with Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Newcastle manager wants to bring in competition for Nick Pope, who struggled with injuries this season.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is on their radar, but Mamardashvili is being looked at as a potential target by Newcastle and the club are keen to get their hands on him.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Newcastle have been in constant contact with the player and his representatives.

The Magpies are looking to pay a fee of around €25m for the 29-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

However, Valencia intend to maximise their profits and want at least €40m before agreeing to sell him.

Newcastle are keen to negotiate the price down but have kept in contact with the player to show their intent to take him to St James’ Park.