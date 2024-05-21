Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is to be named in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Palace swooped to sign Wharton from Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window and he has been an instant hit in the Premier League.

The Eagles paid £18m to sign the midfielder and it has looked smart business from the off.

Now Wharton is set to scoop international honours and is to be named in Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Southgate is naming a long-list squad and Wharton is making the cut, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wharton previously turned out for England Under-21s but is now making the big leap into the senior squad.

The Palace star will now look to impress Southgate and make sure he is on the plane to Germany this summer.

Southgate is set to name an initial squad of around 30 players before then cutting it down to the final 26 man squad, with the deadline for that 7th June.