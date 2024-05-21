Birmingham City have offered John Ruddy a deal with a pay cut, but still hope to convince him to stay instead of moving to Blackburn Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues signed Ruddy from Wolves on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 on a two-year deal.

This season, the 37-year-old goalkeeper featured regularly in the Birmingham City goal but failed to help them stay up in the Championship.

Ruddy’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and his former boss John Eustace wants to take him to Blackburn in the summer.

Birmingham City are keen to keep Ruddy at the club and have offered him a new deal with a reduced salary.

And Blues are hoping that the new deal will be able to convince the veteran goalkeeper against a move to Blackburn.

Blackburn are keen to sign Ruddy, who has experience of playing 250 games in the Championship.

However, it has been suggested that the 37-year-old might accept Birmingham City’s new deal to stay at the club and help them earn promotion back to the Championship.

Moving to Blackburn would also potentially see him play fewer games.