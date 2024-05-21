Burnley have offered a new contract to veteran forward Jay Rodriguez amid interest from Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

Rodriguez, 34, is out of contract at Turf Moor this summer and there has been speculation about his future with the club dropping out of the Premier League.

Championship side Stoke are looking to lure Rodriguez to the Potteries on a free transfer.

However Huddersfield, where Rodriguez’s former team-mate Michael Duff is now in charge, are also keen to sign him.

The forward though will have the option to stay at Burnley.

Burnley have confirmed that they have offered Rodriguez a new contract.

The ball is now in the court of the experienced forward as to what he wants his next move to be.

Rodriguez made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Burnley this season and given his age, playing time is likely to be a key consideration when he decides what to do.