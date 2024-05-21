Aston Villa are ‘thinking about’ a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window, with Unai Emery considering him to be an ‘exemplary professional’.

The Villans have qualified for the Champions League and are looking to add valuable experience to their squad this summer.

Aston Villa have PSR issues to consider and the club are alive to the possibility of getting their hands on free agents in the upcoming window.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Midlands club are now ‘thinking about’ snapping up Rabiot on a free transfer this summer.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at Juventus at the end of next month and is yet to agree a new deal.

The Serie A giants are in talks with the player and want to hold on to him but there is still no agreement between the two sides.

Villa are weighing up making an offer to the player to move to the Midlands and it is claimed that Emery sees Rabiot as an ‘exemplary professional’.

They are also in a position to offer Rabiot Champions League football, which is a key consideration for the midfielder.