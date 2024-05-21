Ange Postecoglou has insisted that not being in Europe this season has hurt the development of his Tottenham Hotspur side.

Tottenham’s late-season collapse meant that they missed out on finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

However, a fifth-place finish has ensured Europa League football for Spurs next season and Postecoglou is looking forward to managing his team in Europe in the next campaign.

He is not worried about the extra workload his squad will have to endure due to being in Europe and insisted that his players are looking forward to the challenge of playing Europa League football.

No European football this season allowed Spurs to have bigger breaks between games compared to their rivals but Postecoglou believes it did hurt the development of his team as well.

The Spurs manager said in a press conference: “We’re looking forward to that. It’s another challenge for us and we’ll be ready for it.

“I think not having European football this year probably hurt us a little bit in terms of our development.

“This club deserves to be in Europe and hopefully we’re going to make an impact next year.”

Postecoglou will hope to have a bigger squad of players to work with next season in order to deal with extra games in Europe.