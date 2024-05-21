Manchester United are still potentially involved in a scrap with Newcastle United for Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Freedman and Johannes Spors have made the final two in Newcastle’s pursuit of bringing in a new sporting director to replace Dan Ashworth.

The Crystal Palace sporting director is believed to be the priority target but he is yet to receive an offer on his table from Newcastle.

The Magpies are expected to make a final move for a new sporting director in the coming days.

However, it has been claimed that Manchester United could still be in the chase for Freedman as well.

The Crystal Palace sporting director has been on Manchester United’s radar as they look to reshape the structure behind the scenes.

They are looking at Freedman as their potential new head of recruitment working under a new sporting director in Ashworth.

Manchester United’s interest has not gone away and it appears they could still go head-to-head with Newcastle for the Palace deal-maker.