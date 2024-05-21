Manchester City could lose star man Ederson, who is considering offers from Saudi Arabia this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ederson has been the undisputed number 1 goalkeeper since joining Manchester City in 2017 and has won six Premier League titles and a Champions League amongst other honours.

He is set to miss the FA Cup final due to an injury and there are suggestions that he could have played his last game for Manchester City.

The Brazilian still has two years left on his contract but it has been claimed that Ederson is considering his future at the club.

He is attracting serious interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper will consider moving on from Manchester City in the next window if he has a good offer on his table.

Saudi clubs are likely to be prepared to offer him a massive contract in order to tempt him into leaving the Etihad.

Manchester City are likely to demand a big fee as well if they are to agree to sell their number 1 goalkeeper this summer.