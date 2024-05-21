Southampton are ‘very interested’ in Tunisia and FC St Pauli winger Elias Saad, but face serious competition to secure his signature.

Despite not yet knowing what league they will be in for next season, Southampton are still plotting their summer transfer business.

Saints’ eyes have been drawn to Germany and St Pauli, where Saad has been a key man this season; his form saw him earn his first Tunisia cap earlier this year.

Russell Martin’s men are, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, ‘very interested’ in the winger, who scored seven times in the 2. Bundesliga this term as St Pauli won the title.

Bundesliga sides have not missed Saad’s displays and he does have interest from the German top tier.

Union Berlin have gone as far as making an enquiry, while from Spain, Getafe are keen.

Southampton will then face serious competition if they make a move to sign the 24-year-old in the approaching transfer window.

St Pauli will have to be paid a transfer fee for Saad, who they have under contract until 2026.

The northern Germany side picked up the winger from lower league club Eintracht Norderstedt.