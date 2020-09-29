Everton are ready to put in an offer to take Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik to Goodison Park in the coming hours, while Tottenham Hotspur could firm up their interest.

Milik has now entered the final year of his contract at Napoli and his agents have been exploring options for their client to move on from the southern Italian club.

The striker saw potential moves to Juventus and Roma come to nothing earlier in the transfer window and the Premier League is now rated as his most likely destination before deadline day.

Tottenham have held talks over signing Milik from Napoli, but favour a loan deal, while Fulham and Newcastle United have also been linked.

Everton have been floated as a potential destination and, according to Inside Futbol sources, the Toffees are ready to pay €18m plus bonuses to sign Milik and could even move in the coming hours.

Carlo Ancelotti is well aware of what Milik can do having managed him at Napoli and the Italian is prepared to take the Poland star to the Premier League.

Everton could lose a striker in the coming days as Moise Kean may make a loan move back to Italy.

Kean joined Everton last summer from Juventus, but has failed to make an impact and is now keen to head home, with a return to the Bianconeri possible.

Tottenham could also formalise their interest in Milik soon, as they hunt another striker.