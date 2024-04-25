Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has insisted that watching Darwin Nunez unable to take a golden chance against Everton was frustrating, given what he has shown previously this season.

Nunez has scored just once in the Premier League in the last nine games and has been struggling in front of goal.

The forward was again profligate on Wednesday night as Liverpool lost their first Merseyside derby at Goodison Park since 2010.

The Uruguayan missed a sitter when he blasted straight at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford when through on goal and Owen admitted that he could not believe his eyes.

The former Liverpool striker pointed out that only a few weeks ago Nunez produced one of the most audacious finishes when he chipped the Brentford goalkeeper.

Owen conceded that he could not believe that the same forward just shot straight at the goalkeeper when he had a gaping goal staring at him.

The former Red said on Premier League Productions: “The one just that made my brain explode tonight is the Nunez finish.

“I just cannot get my head around somebody that only a few weeks ago was running through against Brentford and he chipped the goalkeeper.

“I just couldn’t believe my eyes how audacious, how classy and how good a finish it was, but I said at the time that it was the wrong thing to do and if he is thinking like that in front of the goal then God knows what he is thinking in general.

“When you are in this situation and the goalkeeper is at the front post, you look at the size of the goal to the right.

“I cannot get my head around how you can finish like that and be so calm and calculated and confident in one of the most difficult finishes known to man and then you get a simple situation here, you just put your head down and you blast it down the middle.”

Nunez has scored eleven times in the Premier League in 32 appearances this season and has yet to fully convince some fans given the huge outlay Liverpool made to sign him.