Blackburn Rovers are growing in confidence about signing Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas on a season-long loan deal, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Douglas is spending time on the fringes of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and has been tipped to leave Elland Road before the weekend.

Championship side Blackburn have emerged as favourites to land the full-back and have begun negotiations with the Whites over a potential move for the left-back.

The Lancashire outfit have made progress and are edging closer too landing their top target.

With the domestic transfer window winding down to its final stretch, Blackburn have still ground to cover before they are guaranteed the Scot’s signature

Blackburn are however confident that they can drag the deal over the line before Friday’s deadline.

Douglas has made just one appearance for Leeds this season, that coming in an EFL Cup tie against Hull City, and he is yet to feature in a Premier League matchday squad

The left-back previously plied his trade in the Championship with Wolves before moving to Leeds and helped both clubs achieve promotion to the Premier League.