Fixture: Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Wolves at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made a solid start to life back in the Premier League, collecting seven points from their opening four games.

They will be hopeful of moving into double figures tonight by beating Nuno’s Wolves outfit on home turf, but are without new signing Diego Llorente, who has a muscular problem picked up on international duty with Spain.

Bielsa has Illan Meslier in goal this evening, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operate as full-backs. Central defence sees Robin Koch slot alongside Liam Cooper, with Kalvin Phillips looking to protect the back four.

Mateusz Klich starts the game, while Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa wants to make changes then he has options available to him on his bench, including new boy Raphinha and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Alioski, Struijk, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda, Raphinha