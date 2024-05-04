Fixture: Leeds United vs Southampton

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against Southampton at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Whites need a minor miracle to finish in the top two but they will be keen to win the three points and keep their end of the bargain today, with them then needing a favour from Huddersfield Town at Ipswich Town.

With Connor Roberts still not fit enough to start, Sam Byram will start at right-back with Junior Firpo hugging the other full-back position against the Saints.

The Welsh duo of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon will continue to play as the centre-back pairing and will look to make sure that they fix their recent leaky defence.

Glen Kamara is back in the starting eleven for Leeds and he will partner Ilia Gruev in the engine room of the Leeds team at Elland Road.

Joel Piroe is again starting today in the front line with Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville providing support in the attack.

Archie Gray, Jaydon Anthony and Mateo Joseph are some of the options Leeds have on the bench today against the Saints at Elland Road today.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier; Byram, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo, Kamara, Gruev, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gray, Anthony, Gelhardt, Joseph