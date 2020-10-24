Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes that the Whites are playing some of the best football in the Premier League at present.

Leeds have not looked out of place since returning to the Premier League this season and ended Aston Villa’s 100 per cent record on Friday night when they visited Villa Park and won 3-0.

The Whites have already played Liverpool and Manchester City this season, with their only loss coming at Elland Road at the hands of Wolves.

The Yorkshire giants have scored 12 times in six games and are already being tipped to steer well clear of the drop zone as they look to settle into life in the top flight.

Whelan believes that Leeds are currently serving up some of the best football on display in the Premier League.

He insists the club were playing the best football in the Championship and have not been bossed by any side they have met.

“I’ve got to say we play some of the best football in the Premier League”, Whelan said after the win at Villa Park on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We played the best football in the Championship last year and we’ve taken it on to another level this year.

“We look so exciting and we’ve not been bossed by any of the teams yet, and we’ve played the best two teams in the league from last season”, the former Whites star added.

Leeds are next in action against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side, before their final game before November’s international break comes against Crystal Palace.