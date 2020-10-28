Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford thinks that there is nothing to say the Whites cannot finish the season in a European spot given the start they have had in the Premier League, and feels other sides are now fearing the club.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have won plaudits for how they have adapted to life in the top flight, racking up ten points from six outings.

The Premier League new boys have managed to carry over their high intensity style employed by Bielsa in the Championship since making the leap.

And Beckford is of the view that the strong start to life in the top flight and the manner in which they have approached every game should make the Yorkshire giants contenders to finish in a European spot.

The former Leeds star thinks that teams in the Premier League are now coming to fear the Whites.

Asked about his initial thoughts on the season and where he sees Leeds finishing, Beckford said on LUTV: “Definitely top half in my opinion, absolutely.

“It has been one of those crazy seasons but listen, who is to say that we cannot stay in the European league places?

“We have been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season already.

“And everybody that comes up against is starting to fear us.

“They do not like the work rate, they do not like the tempo, they do not like the relentlessness and ruthlessness of how we play.

“So, who is to say that we are not one of the favourites to stay in the top six.”

Leeds are set to welcome fourth placed Leicester City to Elland Road on Monday and the hosts could jump over the Foxes in the standings if they can clinch all three points at home.