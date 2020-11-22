Fixture: Leeds United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Arsenal have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta saw his side’s momentum stopped before the international break when Aston Villa grabbed a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium and will be desperate for his men to bounce back today.

He is facing issues in attack, where Arsenal have been struggling to score, managing just nine goals in their eight league games so far.

Arteta must make do without left-back Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who have tested positive and must isolate. Thomas Partey also misses out.

The Arsenal boss picks Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he goes with Rob Holding and Gabriel as the central pairing, and Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, as full-backs.

In midfield, Arteta selects Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, while Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock and Willian support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top.

If the Arsenal boss needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he has options on the bench, including Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal Team vs Leeds United

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Willock, Willian, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Runarsson, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah, Lacazette