Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted that what he likes about Marcelo Bielsa’s approach is that the Whites set out to dominate their opponents and produce good football.

Bielsa has earned plaudits for the high intensity attacking style of football he drills his teams to play irrespective of the opposition.

Klich, who has risen to become a fixture in the Argentine’s midfield at Elland Road, plays an integral role in propelling the Whites forward and is relied upon by Bielsa.

The Polish international feels Bielsa’s drive to always play a dominant attacking brand of football, arising from his resolve to look beyond just the result, sets him apart from his peers.

Klich has admitted that he enjoys playing under Bielsa due to the focus on dominating the opposition and playing good football.

“I think a lot of managers, they would rather win at any cost and just sit back, defend good, [maintain] shape and counter-attack with their quick players”, Klich said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“But the thing I like about Marcelo is that he wants to win games, but he does not want to just win games.

“He wants to dominate opponents, play good football, play a lot of collective nice actions and I just like to play good football.

“I do not want to just run behind the ball and defend and win with a lucky goal or a penalty.

“I just want to play good football and this is a sport that I love and I think we are playing football.”

Bielsa is among five managers nominated for FIFA’s The Best Coach of the Year award, following the Whites successful 2019/20 Championship campaign that earned them promotion back to the Premier League after 16 years away.