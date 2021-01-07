Celtic are amongst the clubs who have made enquiries for Lille’s 18-year-old winger Nathanael Mbuku, it has been claimed in France.

A product of the Reims academy, the teenage winger has been attracting envious glances with his performances this season in Ligue 1.

He has already made 26 senior appearances from Reims and scored his first goal for the club earlier in the campaign in a 4-0 win over Montpellier.

Several clubs have been keeping tabs on Mbuku and now Scottish champions Celtic are exploring taking him to Celtic Park.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Celtic have made an enquiry to probe the possibility of signing the winger from Reims.

The Celtic scouts have identified his talent and the club are now considering taking him to Scotland in the near future.

Italian club Parma are also in the mix and are interested in finding out the conditions needed to seal his signing from leave Reims.

The France Under-18 international has also been on the radar of Lille, but they are considering signing him in the summer.

Reims are prepared to let the teenage winger go and have set an asking price of €8m for the youngster.