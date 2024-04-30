Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele will bank a €1m bonus payment from Galatasaray if the Turkish side win the Super Lig title, despite flopping badly during his stay in Istanbul.

Galatasaray snapped up Ndombele on loan for the season last summer, but he has not made an impact in Turkey.

The Istanbul giants negotiated an option to buy in the agreement, but are not expected to trigger it due to Ndombele’s underwhelming displays.

There could be a further twist in the disappointing loan for Galatasaray though as, according to Turkish daily Sabah, if they win the league title they will have to fork out more cash.

If Galatasaray win the Super Lig, they will need to pay the loan flop a bonus payment of €1m.

Galatasaray have a big chance of winning the Super Lig title as they sit top of the table and with a four-point lead over Fenerbahce with four games left to play.

The two Istanbul giants are set to clash in May at Galatasaray and the game could go a long way towards deciding who are crowned champions.

Ndombele has been on the bench as an unused substitute in four of Galatasaray’s last five Turkish Super Lig games, with only a five minute outing in the game he featured in.

He could be set to see €1m land in his bank account though, despite having flopped at the club.