Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur-tracked forward Kevin Denkey in the summer transfer window.

The German champions have managed to keep hold of Xabi Alonso for at least one more season despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen want to back Alonso heavily in the market, not only in terms of holding on to their best players but also adding more firepower to their squad.

The Leverkusen boss wants to bring in a forward and it has been claimed that the club already have someone on their sights.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Leverkusen are considering snapping up Cercle Brugge striker Denkey, something which could put them on a collision course with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

The 23-year-old forward has been in impressive form this season, scoring 26 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

He is the top scorer in the Belgian top flight and there was already talk of Borussia Dortmund wanting to sign him.

Leverkusen have also joined the race and are considering getting their hands on him this summer.

Denkey also has suitors in the Premier League where Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him, but now Spurs face dealing with yet more competition.

He has a contract until 2026 and Cercle Brugge are likely to demand a €20m fee for his departure in the summer.