Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has put a percentage on the chance of Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida ending up at Liverpool this summer.

Arne Slot’s appointment as new manager to succeed Liverpool is expected to be confirmed soon.

The Dutchman will be taking some of his staff to Anfield as part of the deal between the two clubs, but the Feyenoord connection could grow even deeper.

The 45-year-old is also expected to raid Feyenoord in the summer for a player, with Geertruida being a key target for the Merseyside giants ahead of next season.

With only a year left on his contract, Feyenoord are tipped expected to sell him and Van der Kraan believes there is an over 50 per cent chance of Geertruida joining the Reds this summer.

He insisted that the defender is one of the Feyenoord players who has the physical traits to play in the Premier League.

“I think the chance that Geertruida will go there is greater than fifty per cent”, the Dutch journalist told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“He is on the radar and has done fantastic in the Dutch national team and in the Champions League.

“He is the player who, of all Feyenoord players, physically suits the Premier League best.”

Liverpool are already working on targets and Slot is likely to be consulted before they make moves for new signings.