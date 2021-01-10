Inside Futbol (IF): Mirco, what do you remember about your English experience?
Mirco Antenucci (MA): It was a good experience, even if the results weren’t very good.
For me it was a school of life, my first daughter was born in England.
I love the Leeds fans, it was a relationship of mutual respect, it was wonderful, they appreciated my attachment to the shirt.
IF: Why did you choose Leeds United?
MA: It was an opportunity to go to England. I have always loved their football, their culture, their style. The choice was very simple.
Leeds remains in my heart.
IF: Are you still following Leeds?
MA: Sure! I’m not surprised that the Whites are doing very well.
They have an extraordinary coach, because Marcelo Bielsa is an innovator, he is a football master.
I knew they would have a great start in the Premier League.
IF: Who do you feel will win the Premier League this season?
MA: I believe Liverpool, despite the injuries to [Joe] Gomez and [Virgil] van Dijk.
The Reds remain the best team in England.
But I hope that people will return to the stadiums soon, because without the fans the Premier League is not the same.