Interview: Mirco Antenucci On Loving Leeds United Fans And Still Following Whites

Leeds United swooped to land striker Mirco Antenucci in the summer of 2014 as they reshaped their squad to bid for promotion under the ownership of Massimo Cellino.

He wasted no time in making his mark as he finished as the club’s top scorer in the Championship. Antenucci continued to win over the Leeds’ faithful with his committed displays in attack until the end of his time at Elland Road in 2016.

Inside Futbol caught up with Antenucci, now back in Italy, and found out he still keeps a close eye on Leeds’ performances and is delighted with how they are faring back in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.