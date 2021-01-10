 

Inside Futbol (IF): Mirco, what do you remember about your English experience?

 

Mirco Antenucci (MA): It was a good experience, even if the results weren’t very good.

 

For me it was a school of life, my first daughter was born in England.

 

I love the Leeds fans, it was a relationship of mutual respect, it was wonderful, they appreciated my attachment to the shirt.

 

 

IF: Why did you choose Leeds United?

 

MA: It was an opportunity to go to England. I have always loved their football, their culture, their style. The choice was very simple.

 

Leeds remains in my heart.

 

 

IF: Are you still following Leeds?

 

MA: Sure! I’m not surprised that the Whites are doing very well.

 

They have an extraordinary coach, because Marcelo Bielsa is an innovator, he is a football master.

 

I knew they would have a great start in the Premier League.

 

 

IF: Who do you feel will win the Premier League this season?

 

MA: I believe Liverpool, despite the injuries to [Joe] Gomez and [Virgil] van Dijk.

 

The Reds remain the best team in England.

 

But I hope that people will return to the stadiums soon, because without the fans the Premier League is not the same.

 

 

 