Former Leeds United star Ian Harte has heaped praise on youngster Niall Huggins, who he feels had a fantastic game for the Whites Under-23s against Burnley on Monday.

The young Whites maintained their hold over the Premier League 2 Division Two table as they beat the young Clarets 4-1 by virtue of a hat-trick from Crysencio Summerville and a fourth goal from Sam Greenwood; both players were signed last summer.

However, apart from the duo, one player that caught the attention of Harte was full-back Huggins.

The youngster kept running and switching sides over the entire course of the 90 minutes, causing problems for Burnley and showed no signs of tiring.

Praising Mark Jackson’s side for the kind of form they showed, Harte wrote on Twitter: “Brilliant results for Leeds United Under-23s today.”

On Huggins, Harte added: “I thought Niall Huggins had a fantastic game.”

The young Whites meet Stoke City next Monday and will be looking to continue with the form which has seen them now win their last four Premier League 2 Division Two matches in a row.

Leeds Under-23s currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the table, ahead of Wolves.