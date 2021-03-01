The Switzerland international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season and has been spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines since then.
Following a long spell on the treatment table, Berardi returned to training with the Leeds squad last month, leaving Marcelo Bielsa and co delighted.
The 32-year-old defender is now set to take the next step in his road to recovery and achieving full fitness with Leeds Under-23s.
Berardi has been named in the Whites’ Under-23s starting line-up to face Crystal Palace’s side today.
The Swiss central defender is in line to earn his first minutes on the pitch since last July under Leeds Under-23s manager Mark Jackson.
Berardi will be hoping that he can return to action successfully and avoid any relapses.
The senior defender’s return to full fitness could be a boost for Bielsa’s side as they gear up for the business end of their Premier League campaign.