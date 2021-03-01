Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is set to play his first game since last July, having been named in the Whites Under-23s side’s starting eleven to face Crystal Palace.

The Switzerland international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season and has been spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines since then.

Following a long spell on the treatment table, Berardi returned to training with the Leeds squad last month, leaving Marcelo Bielsa and co delighted.

The 32-year-old defender is now set to take the next step in his road to recovery and achieving full fitness with Leeds Under-23s.

Berardi has been named in the Whites’ Under-23s starting line-up to face Crystal Palace’s side today.

The Swiss central defender is in line to earn his first minutes on the pitch since last July under Leeds Under-23s manager Mark Jackson.

Berardi will be hoping that he can return to action successfully and avoid any relapses.

The senior defender’s return to full fitness could be a boost for Bielsa’s side as they gear up for the business end of their Premier League campaign.