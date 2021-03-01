Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur loan star Oliver Skipp for his consistency, explaining that he delivers good performances even when not at his best.

Skipp joined Championship club Norwich from Premier League giants Tottenham on a season-long loan in the summer to earn significant first team experience.

The 20-year-old has gone on to start each of Norwich’s 33 league games so far this season, playing as a defensive midfielder and protecting the side’s back four.

Canaries boss Farke has been pleased with the Tottenham loan star’s contributions to the team so far as they look to earn their way back to the top flight.

Impressed with the midfielder, the German tactician heaped praise on Skipp for his consistency, explaining that he manages to deliver good performances even when not at his best.

“I’m quite pleased with Kenny [McLean] and Olly“, Farke told The Athletic.

“I’ve spoken a lot about Oliver’s consistency at such a young age and even on not one of his best days, he was still a seven out of 10.

“He was still there with perfect protection of our back four.“

Having played a pivotal role in Norwich’s campaign so far, Skipp will be hopeful of making a stake for a regular role at Tottenham next season.